One person drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - One person drowned at Smith Mountain Lake Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded around noon to the Crazy Horse Marina area, saying the victim is an adult who appears to have been swimming or near a dock, with no boat involved.
The investigation is in its early stages, with no further information yet confirmed.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.