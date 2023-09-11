Birthdays
September is Sexual Health & Wellness Awareness month

The importance of acknowledging that while intimacy is not everything, it is a part of everything.
Sex Ed for You
Sex Ed for You
By Natalie Faunce

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lauren Rogers is a certified holistic sexuality educator and sits down with Here @ Home to talk about intimacy and while it’s not everything, it’s part of everything.

She discusses the importance of acknowledging that we seek out support and professional help if we’re frustrated with our lack of intimacy with our partner and what can be done about it.

Listen in to our conversation and find out more on with the following resources Lauren recommends: Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski, She Comes First by Ian Kerner, and Passionista by Ian Kerner.

