Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Tips to Save Money at the Grocery Store

The Virginia Family Nutrition Program empowers families to eat right and save money
tips for saving money at grocery store
tips for saving money at grocery store(WDAM Staff)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Family Nutrition Program empowers families to eat right and save!

Their program, “Eat Smart, Move More,” focuses on basic nutrition, physical activity, and thrifty food shopping.

Emma Todoroff, a local SNAP-Education Extension Agent with the Family Nutrition Program, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about sticking to a budget while food shopping!

Listen to our conversation about developing strategies for sticking to a budget while grocery shopping and how the Virginia Fresh Match program works.

Find out more on their website www.eatsmartmovemoreva.org

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday and Sunday programming
(Source: MGN)
Crash cleared from I-81 in Roanoke County
Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.
More sunshine today with another round of showers tomorrow
Erica Ortiz
Augusta County deputies in search of missing woman

Latest News

Project Lifesaver bracelet
A Look at Project Lifesaver
Sex Ed for You
September is Sexual Health & Wellness Awareness month
Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.
More sunshine today with another round of showers tomorrow
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska