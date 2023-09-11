Tips to Save Money at the Grocery Store

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Family Nutrition Program empowers families to eat right and save!

Their program, “Eat Smart, Move More,” focuses on basic nutrition, physical activity, and thrifty food shopping.

Emma Todoroff, a local SNAP-Education Extension Agent with the Family Nutrition Program, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about sticking to a budget while food shopping!

Listen to our conversation about developing strategies for sticking to a budget while grocery shopping and how the Virginia Fresh Match program works.

Find out more on their website www.eatsmartmovemoreva.org

