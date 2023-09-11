Birthdays
Washington’s defense takes over to help the Commanders rally past the Cardinals 20-16

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) throwing the ball against the Arizona...
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) throwing the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help the Washington Commanders rally past the Arizona Cardinals 20-16.

Howell made up for his own fumble that produced a Cardinals touchdown and could have contributed to a stunning loss.

Washington’s defense took over the game late with Montez Sweat strip-sacking Joshua Dobbs and setting up Howell’s go-ahead 6-yard TD run.

The Commanders were celebrating the first game since Josh Harris’ group took over as the new owners.

Arizona lost Jonathan Gannon’s first game as coach.

