Washington’s defense takes over to help the Commanders rally past the Cardinals 20-16

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help the Washington Commanders rally past the Arizona Cardinals 20-16.

Howell made up for his own fumble that produced a Cardinals touchdown and could have contributed to a stunning loss.

Washington’s defense took over the game late with Montez Sweat strip-sacking Joshua Dobbs and setting up Howell’s go-ahead 6-yard TD run.

The Commanders were celebrating the first game since Josh Harris’ group took over as the new owners.

Arizona lost Jonathan Gannon’s first game as coach.

