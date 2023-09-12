Birthdays
Carilion Clinic opens new Family Medicine Clinic

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic opened a new Family and Community Medicine location on Starkey Road Tuesday and is accepting new patients.

The Carilion Family and Community Medicine is adjacent to Carilion’s VelocityCare where they offer shared services. The new location aims to support those with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Carilion says the space has eight exam rooms, a procedure room, and onsite x-ray and lab capabilities.

The new location will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are two virtual options as well for people who cannot visit in person.

“This practice signifies improved primary care access close to home for our communities,” said Michael Jeremiah, M.D., senior vice president and chair of Family and Community Medicine.

“What’s really exciting is the opportunity to build on existing capabilities with teams at VelocityCare to expand primary care offerings in an efficient, convenient way for patients.”

To learn more or schedule an appointment call (540)-767-0380 or visit the Carilion Clinic website.

