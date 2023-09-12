Danville names interim police chief

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City Manager Ken Larking announced Tuesday that Deputy Police Chief Chris Wiles will serve as the interim police chief after Scott Booth joins the Roanoke Police Department in October.

Wiles has been with the department for 30-years.

Larking also said there will be a nationwide search for Danville’s next police chief, and that he expects the search to be completed by the end of the year.

