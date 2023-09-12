Birthdays
Danville names interim police chief

Chris Wiles.
Chris Wiles.(Danville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City Manager Ken Larking announced Tuesday that Deputy Police Chief Chris Wiles will serve as the interim police chief after Scott Booth joins the Roanoke Police Department in October.

Wiles has been with the department for 30-years.

Larking also said there will be a nationwide search for Danville’s next police chief, and that he expects the search to be completed by the end of the year.

