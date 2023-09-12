Hollins University receives nearly $1 million STEM grant

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hollins University received a grant of nearly $1 million on Tuesday from the National Science Foundation Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Program (NSF S-STEM).

Grant funds will support the development and implementation of Hollins’ Artemis Scholarship Program for Women in STEM, which hopes to support students in achieving higher education in order to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

Hollins’ Artemis Scholarship Program is for undergraduates majoring in biology, environmental science, chemistry, and mathematics.

Assistant Professor of Biology and Environmental Science Mary Jane Carmichael attributes the success of the grant application to the active involvement of current Hollins STEM students.

“At its heart, the Artemis Scholarship program is a student-centered initiative. Our team designed the project, using the students’ contributions, to increase access to resources and mentorship to help each scholar navigate successfully the pipeline from matriculation, to graduation, to the workforce.”

“Current Hollins students will have access to the network of support that the Artemis program will build, and Hollins is committed to the implementation of the program’s initiatives beyond the grant period. This award has the potential to be transformative for Artemis scholars and the Hollins STEM program, and will prepare strong, diverse leaders to fill critical gaps in the STEM workforce.”

The first scholarships will be awarded to students in the 2024-25 academic year.

Teachers, guidance counselors, and potential scholars interested are asked to contact carmichaelm@hollins.edu for more information.

