Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Man dies trying to hike Grand Canyon from rim to rim in single day

National Park Service officials say a man died while trying to hike from the Grand Canyon's...
National Park Service officials say a man died while trying to hike from the Grand Canyon's South Rim to the North Rim in a single day.(Christopher Poissan | NPS)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (KPHO/Gray News) - A man is dead after National Park Service officials say he tried to hike the Grand Canyon from rim to rim in a single day.

Just before 2 p.m. last Saturday, dispatchers received a call about a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail, about a mile south of the Cottonwood Campground.

KPHO reports that the hiker became unresponsive, and bystanders began CPR while rescue crews were en route.

National Park Service rangers arrived via helicopter and tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead.

The hiker has been identified as 55-year-old Ranjith Varma of Manassas, Virginia.

According to the park service, Varma was attempting to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim when he suffered a medical emergency. While his cause of death has not been determined, officials said temperatures on the North Kaibab Trail could reach over 120 degrees during the hotter months of the year.

Visitors are strongly advised to avoid hiking the inner canyon during the heat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Varma’s death remains under investigation by the park service and health officials in Coconino County.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
The stagehands walked out on Saturday evening before festival organizers announced it was...
WDBJ7 Investigates: Blue Ridge Rock Festival canceled after nearly 200 stagehand workers strike
Generic police lights
Florida man killed in five-vehicle crash on I-81
E.C. Glass High School.
Teen charged for bomb threat against Lynchburg high school

Latest News

United Way needs volunteers
United Way needs volunteers
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
Thousands are feared dead and thousands more are missing in flood-ravaged eastern Libya
A 13-year-old girl from Nebraska is a national weightlifting champion.
13-year-old girl wins national weightlifting championship
FILE - Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA...
Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebrae in NYC assault, prosecutors say