Oak Hill Cemetery in Danville to receive special funds

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -A public ceremony will be held Tuesday to announce some funding for a historic cemetery in Danville.

The city said there have been people buried at Oak Hill Cemetery since before the 1900s when the cemetery was part of the Almagro community which was a predominantly black community.

They said there is a total of 30.3 acres and it was acquired by the city in 1931.

According to city officials, five acres of the land remains undeveloped which is about 2,000 graves.

The ceremony will take place at one this afternoon at the cemetery’s main entry at the corner of Walters Mill Road and Betts Street.

The public is welcome to attend.

