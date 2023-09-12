Birthdays
September is library card sign-up month

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is library card sign-up month. If you haven’t stopped by the library in a while, now is your chance.

Roanoke County Public Library Youth Services Divisional Librarian Jen Whitcomb stopped by Here @ Home to discuss the resources libraries have to offer.

Tune in to our discussion on how the library is not just a place to check out books and movies, but a place for families to build a passion for reading together.

For more information click here or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

