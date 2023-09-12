United Way of Henry County & Martinsville seeks volunteers for upcoming Day of Action

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Henry County and Martinsville needs volunteers for its 2023 Day of Action.

The 25th annual Day of Action will take place on September 22.

This year, they are calling on the community to help complete 14 projects throughout the community. Some of the projects include prepping gardens, cleaning parks and adding mulch to playgrounds.

So far, only half of the 165 volunteers they need to have a successful Day of Action have signed up.

“In order to make the projects go as smoothly as possible, we need people,” said Rebecca Conter, UWHCM Workplace Engagement and Donor Services Coordinator. “The more we work together, the faster and more effectively we can get the work done.”

Those who sign up to volunteer by September 15 will get a free t-shirt and breakfast.

