ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Norfolk and Western Class J No. 611 steam locomotive is once again preparing for another trip.

Wednesday the 611 was fired up and under steam to prepare for departure to Goshen. That’s where the Queen of Steam will be running limited excursions this fall.

You can learn more about those excursions here:

