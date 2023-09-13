75-year-old man killed in Highland County crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Charlton Heights native was killed in a crash in Highland County early Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 12:15 a.m. on Rt. 84, four miles west of Rt. 600.

75-year-old Earl Mayfield was driving a Ford F-150 was driving east on Rt. 84 when he crossed the centerline and drove off the right side of the roadway, hitting a tree.

Mayfield died at the scene.

