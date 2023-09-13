Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Danville officers honored for valor in Norfolk ceremony

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week a few Danville police officers were honored and presented the 2023 Valor Award during the annual Virginia Association of Chiefs of police Awards banquet in Norfolk.

The VACP’s award for valor recognizes a law enforcement officer who, in the line of duty, performs an act of extraordinary heroism. This is the most prestigious award that the VACP makes for officers.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stagehands walked out on Saturday evening before festival organizers announced it was...
WDBJ7 Investigates: Blue Ridge Rock Festival canceled after nearly 200 stagehand workers strike
Blue Ridge Rock Festival responds to community outcry
Cooler and drier weather returns to the area.
Cooler and drier today, but can’t rule out an isolated shower
Jamel Flint testifies
Verdict reached in 2022 Blacksburg hookah lounge shooting trial
Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake

Latest News

Casey Rogers, found guilty of first-degree murder.
Woman sentenced for role in the murder of former deputy’s wife’s
Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
611 locomotive under steam, prepared to depart for Goshen
The health department did not cancel the festival
Virginia Department of Health finds “numerous sanitary violations” with Blue Ridge Rock Festival
The Salem VA Medical Center to host job fair on Thursday and Friday.
Salem VA to host job fair for healthcare professionals