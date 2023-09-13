Danville officers honored for valor in Norfolk ceremony

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week a few Danville police officers were honored and presented the 2023 Valor Award during the annual Virginia Association of Chiefs of police Awards banquet in Norfolk.

The VACP’s award for valor recognizes a law enforcement officer who, in the line of duty, performs an act of extraordinary heroism. This is the most prestigious award that the VACP makes for officers.

