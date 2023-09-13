Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

El Chapo’s wife released from US custody after completing prison sentence

FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro....
FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro. The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been released from federal custody after serving nearly two years of a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.(Alexandria Adult Detention Center via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after serving nearly two years of a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house prior to her release. She will now serve four years of supervised release.

Coronel Aispuro expressed “true regret for any and all harm” when she was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges including money laundering conspiracy and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

She also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug underneath a prison in Mexico in 2015 by smuggling to him a GPS watch disguised as a food item, prosecutors have said. That helped those digging the tunnel pinpoint his location and reach him.

El Chapo, the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was recaptured the following year. He was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison in 2019 for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. He insisted his trial in New York wasn’t fair and told the judge his case “was stained.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stagehands walked out on Saturday evening before festival organizers announced it was...
WDBJ7 Investigates: Blue Ridge Rock Festival canceled after nearly 200 stagehand workers strike
Blue Ridge Rock Festival responds to community outcry
Cooler and drier weather returns to the area.
Cooler and drier today, but can’t rule out an isolated shower
Jamel Flint testifies
Verdict reached in 2022 Blacksburg hookah lounge shooting trial
Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake

Latest News

A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Searchers race to recover bodies in Libya as death toll from flooding hits 5,100
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment
Patrons in Wisconsin were left paying bar tabs after a 'Jets lose, you win' promotion didn't go...
Patrons left paying bar tabs after 'Jets lose, you win' promotion doesn't go their way
Here@Home: Living with Loss, Walker Graham's Story
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport