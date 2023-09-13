ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home celebrates International Chocolate Day with Food and Wine Writer Becky Ellis.

September 13 has been marked as International Chocolate Day in honor of Milton Hershey’s birthday. He was the founder of the Hershey Chocolate Company and developed all different creations we still enjoy.

Ellis brought in a variety of samples of her favorite treats and explained more about the four different types of chocolate which include dark, milk, white and ruby.

You can follow Ellis and her tasty recipes on her blog Biscuits & Bubbly.

