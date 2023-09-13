Inmate escapes from Petersburg facility, authorities say
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who went missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution of Petersburg.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Charles Gore was discovered missing from the satellite camp just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Gore is serving a 10-year sentence for attempt and conspiracy to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 kilograms or more of marijuana.
The satellite camp at FCI Petersburg is a minimum security facility.
Anyone with information about Gore’s whereabouts is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at (804) 545- 8501.
