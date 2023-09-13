Birthdays
Lane, ramp closures scheduled for I-581 around Roanoke

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some lanes and ramps along southbound I-581 in Roanoke will be closed overnight for the next few days.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, crews are working on a pavement overlay between Valley View Boulevard and Elm Avenue.

Lane closures may be in place each night from Wednesday, September 13 through Tuesday, September 19 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers can also expect possible ramp closures between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Temporary closures are planned at Orange Avenue, the Downtown exit and Elm Avenue.

To get the latest traffic information, visit www.511Virginia.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

