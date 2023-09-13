Birthdays
Living with Loss: Walker Graham’s story

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home continues its series Living with Loss - Stories of Suicide by sharing Melissa Graham’s story.

Graham lost her 16-year-old son Walker Graham to suicide less than a year ago.

Walker had a creative mind, turning other people’s trash into treasures through wood-working and welding.

He had a beautiful story cut short by suicide and Melissa is now sharing her experience navigating that grief.

The path to healing is not the same for everyone but Melissa explained how she found support and hope with a group called Living On… A Path Forward.

That group hosts an eight week program and meets Tuesdays in Lynchburg’s St. John’s Episcopal Church. To learn more you can reach out to their email lynchburglivingon@gmail.com or call 434-818-3597.

There are also upcoming walks to support the loved ones affected by suicide and raise awareness about suicide prevention. Those Out of the Darkness walks are happening throughout region and you can find a walk in your hometown on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website.

