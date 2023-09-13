Lynchburg man chased by police twice found guilty of felony offenses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been found guilty of several charges after police say he ran from officers twice earlier this year.

According to Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison, on Tuesday a jury found Wayne Leon Horsley, 47, guilty of two felony offenses of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon and Eluding a Police Officer as well as one misdemeanor charge of Driving After Forfeiture of License.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, on March 18, 2023, an officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of Park Ave. in Lynchburg for a report of a stolen 2015 Gray Chevy Tahoe. The officer found the vehicle around 7:30 that evening driving “at an elevated speed” on Fillmore St. The agency said the officer tried to stop the driver, identified as Horsley, but that Horsley ran, bailing out of the vehicle on 19th St. and Floyd St. The officer lost sight of Horsley.

More than a week later, on March 28, a Lynchburg officer spotted Horsley at the corner of 11th St. and Pierce St. in Lynchburg. As the officer approached, LPD says Horsley ran away with his hands in his hoodie, and then reached into his front hoodie pocket. The officer reported seeing a large caliber handgun fall from Horsley’s waistline. The .357 revolver fell at the officer’s feet as he chased Horsley, ultimately taking him into custody at 12th and Buchanan Streets.

Horsley was prosecuted by Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Pflieger and was represented by Scott De Bruin. He will be sentenced December 20 in Lynchburg’s Circuit Court.

