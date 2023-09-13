Birthdays
Martinsville Speedway delivers “speedy” teddy bears to children

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Speedway made a bear of a donation to Carilion children’s clinic Wednesday.

NASCAR teddy bears were donated to the hospital for patients with special needs. Some of them even got to see the track today and hang out around the pace car.

Tim Southers, Guest Services Director at Martinsville Speedway, said it’s all about helping out local kids.

“You want to help children anyway you can,” he said, “that’s what we all should do. And that’s certainly on NASCAR’s mine and on Martinsville Speedway’s mind that we wanna help the community any way we can. And bringing those speedy bears and seeing a big smile, just makes it all worthwhile.”

“I tell you these teddy bears will mean the world to these kiddos in the hospital,” said Meredith Burrow, mother to one of the teddy bear recipients. “When someone walks in and hands them a teddy bear you can often times see a giant smile on their face. But this beqar will bring a lot of love to the child and it’s really neat that the community is supporting them.”

The speedy bears were also donated in part by the NASCAR Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

