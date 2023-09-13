Birthdays
Montgomery County gives update on future park in Riner

Site of Riner Park
Site of Riner Park(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
RINER, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County leaders are hopeful they’ll see residents using a new park next spring.

A spokesperson for the county said Wednesday the Riner Park project is estimated to cost $8.2 million.

It will have four baseball and softball fields, two multipurpose fields, playgrounds, trails and shelters.

“It’s been the process for a while now and we’re very excited that this fall, we get to request bids for the build out and the hope is that it will be built and usable by late spring of 2024,” Montgomery County Spokesperson Jen Harris said.

Harris said the county believes this park will become an asset to the community for years to come.

