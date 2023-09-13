Plan Danville hosts Almagro Community Walk to hear feedback from residents

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A community walk is taking place Wednesday, September 13 through the historic Almagro neighborhood.

Plan Danville is hosting the walk to hear from residents about their needs and wants for the future of the community. They will use that feedback to help impact the city’s comprehensive plan.

The walk will begin at the Oak Hill Cemetery. They will then stop at the Almagro Outreach Center and end at Peter’s Park.

“The Almagro community is one of those communities that has been long overlooked,” said Karice Luck-Brimmer, Plan Danville Community Ambassador. “We want everyone to feel like their voice matters. We don’t want them to feel like everything that they’ve been asking for and all of the requests just fall on deaf ears.”

The walk will start at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the entrance to Oak Hill Cemetery on Bett’s Street.

There will also be a trolley for those who are not able to walk.

