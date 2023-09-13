Birthdays
Roanoke City Public Schools provides update on bus delay solutions

School officials are bringing in a consultant to look at bus routes.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) parents continue to speak out about the district’s bus delays.

Several parents shared their concerns about the impact delays are having on education with the RCPS school board at Tuesday night’s meeting. The district’s chief operations officer, Chris Perkins, provided an update about improvements to the bus system.

Out of the 375 routes, 20 buses are arriving more than 15 minutes late. School officials are looking at splitting routes and adjusting routes based on city geography.

Both parents and the school board agree this is an issue that needs to be addressed.

”We have to get these kids to school,” RCPS Michelle Clements said. “All I ask is that you lead and lead publicly and be transparent in these meetings, use these meetings to talk to us.”

“We need a cooperation of our families,” Perkins said. “Our walking zones are a quarter mile for elementary and six tenths of a mile for secondary. We need our families to understand that we must abide by these walking zones and cannot continue to make every exception.”

RCPS stated at Tuesday night’s meeting they have brought in a consultant to work on bus route optimization.

