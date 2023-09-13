Roanoke RESET team visits northwest neighborhood after violene

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department’s RESET team visited northwest Roanoke City Wednesday, following a recent shooting on Tremont Street.

RESET stands for Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma. The team is made up of volunteers and local officials

They visit areas with high rates of violent crime, and offer support and services to help residents heal from the trauma they endure daily.

