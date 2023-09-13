Salem VA to host job fair for healthcare professionals

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem VA is hosting a two day job fair this week for health care professionals.

On Thursday at the Salem VA building on Roanoke Boulevard, the healthcare system is looking to fill positions for registered nurses, advanced practice providers and physicians. It goes from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

On Friday, they’re hiring nursing assistants, police officers and medical technologists. That fair goes from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Salem VA HR consultant explained applicants should be prepared for on the spot interviews.

”One good thing about it is the applicants can come in the house, they can meet with the hiring managers, take a tour of the facility, take a tour of the area they would be working in and they can actually meet with the hiring manager at the job fair and do an interview,” Brandon Dillon said.

All applicants should bring their resume to the job fair.

Some people may be hired on the spot.

