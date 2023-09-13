Birthdays
Smith Mountain Lake is host to 31st Antique and Classic Boat Show

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend is the Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be more than 40 antique and classic wood, aluminum, and fiberglass boats both in the water and on land.

Bill Caillet, Club Secretary of the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter, said the show is sanctioned by the Antique and Classic Boat Society, Inc. There are more than 70 active members in the SML chapter.

The theme of this year’s show is Double Vision: Celebrating Sister Ships. Sister ships are boats built in the same shipyard from the same plans.

The rarest Sister Ships at the show are two 1948 Chris Craft 22′ Custom Sedans: “Shady Lady” and “Made in the Shade”.

This year’s show will benefit local charities.

