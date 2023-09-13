Virginia Tech expert weighs in on fall foliage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the cooler air feeling more like fall, maybe you’re wondering when the fall leaves will start to change colors.

Here @ Home spoke with Forest Biology Professor John Seiler at Virginia Tech about his predictions for the season.

He said if you’re noticing trees in your yard starting to change, that’s not a good indicator of what the fall colors will be.

Those trees that sit in backyards and along roadways face a different type of stress than trees in the forest.

Another factor that could impact what we see later this fall, how dry it is.

But, no matter what happens with our weather, Seiler said when you go leaf-peeping, be sure to get away from flat plains.

“That is what makes it really good down here in southwest Virginia. I always joke if it’s not good on that side of the mountain, just keep driving, go around the bend, and you’ll see different trees over there,” Seiler said. “There’s always going to be some good fall color. You just maybe got to hunt a little bit harder, but it’s going to be there.”

Seiler expects the fall colors to peak between October 28 and November 5 in this region of the state.

