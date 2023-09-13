Birthdays
Western Virginia Regional Jail inmate dies after falling ill

Western Virginia Regional Jail file photo.
Western Virginia Regional Jail file photo.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An incarcerated man died Wednesday after falling ill, according to authorities with the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Jail staff said Wednesday morning William Harbor, 48, became ill. Officials said jail security and medical staff immediately addressed his illness and called 9-1-1.

Roanoke County Fire-EMS responded to the jail and took Harbor to the hospital. While being seen at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, officials say his condition worsened. While he was receiving treatment, Harbor experienced what officials believe to be cardiac arrest.

He was pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m. Right now, officials believe he likely died due to natural causes.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke will perform an autopsy.

Harbor was committed to WVRJ on June 28, 2023 and was awaiting trial for Larceny-Auto Theft.

