Woman sentenced for role in the murder of former deputy’s wife’s

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Meadows woman has been sentenced for her role in the murder of a former Henry County deputy’s wife.

In December of 2022, Casey Rogers was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and grand larceny of a firearm. Rogers was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

The charges against Rogers came from her role in helping 66-year-old David Morse plan to kill his wife. Morse was found guilty of his wife’s murder in December of 2021.

According to the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nestor, Tuesday Rogers was sentenced to 108 years in prison, with 60 years to serve. When release from prison, she will be on 10 years of supervised probation.

Nestor said this is the fourth and final co-defendant in this homicide case.

“On behalf of this office, we are pleased these cases have reached their conclusion and we have provided justice to the Pamela Morse family as well as our community,” said Nestor in a statement. “We hope with this closure and finality the Morse family can continue with their healing process.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.