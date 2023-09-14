Birthdays
Berglund Center to host Prepareathon event this weekend

National Preparedness Month
National Preparedness Month(WSFA 12 News)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several local organizations are hosting an event to help you and your family prepare for flooding and other natural disasters that affect our local area.

Rachel Pence, Environmental Specialist, with the City of Roanoke Stormwater Utility, joined us on Here@Home Thursday to share details of the event.

The City of Roanoke Stormwater Utility, Emergency Management, and public safety partners are hosting Roanoke’s 2023 Prepareathon, an initiative with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that encourages local organizations and individuals to be prepared for flooding and other natural disasters that affect our local area.

Prepareathon will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berglund Center and will focus on aspects of emergency preparedness and response.

