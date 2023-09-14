Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns for 32nd year

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns to town on September 15.

This year, they have new, bigger rides like the 105-feet-tall Giant Wheel and the Sky Flyer swings at 98-foot high. Jumping goats will also make their first fair appearance at the petting zoo.

They will also have bag checks and metal detectors upon entry

They expect around 30,000 people over the week long fair.

“The weather is going to be great,” said JR Burnett, Fair Manager. “It’s a great fair. Come out and see us. You’ll be treated with the utmost respect for everybody. Everybody gets treated the same. It’s just a fun fair.”

Tickets are on sale online and at the gate.

The fair will continue until Saturday, September 23.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.