Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Dollywood readies for Harvest Festival, Great Pumpkin LumiNights

Fall fun at Dollywood
Fall fun at Dollywood(Atlanta Plugged In)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s almost here – fall! And no one does fall like Mother Nature in the Great Smoky Mountains, which includes Dollywood!.

Ellen Liston from Dollywood joined 7@Four to tell us all about the theme park’s Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights features elaborate displays that create the picture-perfect photo op for families to enjoy.

Dollywood guests also can enjoy the artistry of visiting crafters from across the country or sample the special harvest-themed food items from Dollywood’s award-winning foods team.

For more information, visit dollywood.com. Operating days and hours vary.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stagehands walked out on Saturday evening before festival organizers announced it was...
WDBJ7 Investigates: Blue Ridge Rock Festival canceled after nearly 200 stagehand workers strike
Blue Ridge Rock Festival responds to community outcry
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Beautiful weather returns through the next 3 days.
No weather concerns for Thurs. & Fri.

Latest News

Helping Parents, Teens Understand the Dangers of Fentanyl
Helping Parents, Teens Understand the Dangers of Fentanyl
Berglund Center to Host Prepareathon Event This Weekend
Berglund Center to Host Prepareathon Event This Weekend
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue
First responders urge public to install visible house and commercial building numbers
National Preparedness Month
Berglund Center to host Prepareathon event this weekend