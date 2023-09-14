Birthdays
Helping parents, teens understand the dangers of fentanyl

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We have talked many times about the dangers of fentanyl and other street drugs in our hometowns.

In fact, illicit fentanyl is often consumed unknowingly, and is driving the recent increase in US overdose deaths.

The Partnership for Comm and partners in recovery, including law enforcement, schools and faith communities are going to be hold community conversations this fall.

Nancy Hans Executive Director for the Partnership for Community Wellness and Destinee Vance, a Young Adult Ambassador, joined us on Here@Home to talk about what parents needs to know.

