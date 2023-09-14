Birthdays
Historical marker to be unveiled at Gainsboro Library

The Gainsboro Library Branch in Roanoke City.
The Gainsboro Library Branch in Roanoke City.(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday a community library will be recognized for the role it has played in a Roanoke neighborhood for more than 100 years.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will dedicate a historic marker to the Gainsboro Branch Library.

Founded thanks to Black activism, it was the first public library for African Americans in western Virginia and only the second such library in the state.

According to DHR, the library opened in 1921 in the Odd Fellows Hall at 446 Gainsboro Ave. NW and moved to its current location in 1942.

“The library became a center of Black intellectual and social life by hosting lectures, conferences, reading clubs, and exhibitions,” according to the marker.

Its longtime librarian, Virginia Lee, cultivated a regionally significant collection of Black literature - defying attempts by city officials to censor some of the material. She secretly collected and distributed the material from the library’s basement.

The marker will be dedicated Thursday at 4 p.m. at the library, located at 15 Patton Avenue NW.

Mayor Sherman Lea, Director of Roanoke Public Libraries Sheila Umberger, and Rev. Nelson Harris plan to attend the event, highlighting the historical importance of the Gainsboro Library.

