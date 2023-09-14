Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Pulaski County opens first phase of new park

Pulaski County Park
Pulaski County Park(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRLAWN, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County has put the finishing touches on a new park.

“We’ve got basketball, we’ve got tennis, and of course, what is very popular now is pickleball,” Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said.

Sweet says these parks are intentionally located throughout the county. This new park is in Fairlawn.

“This really is a unique feature to the Fairlawn community,” Sweet said. “A one stop to enjoy at every age, whether it’s a playground, or it’s basketball courts, or it’s a family walking trail.”

Sweet says parks like this help with the county’s goal to have 40,000 people living in the county by the year 2030.

This park was built on a portion of 115 acres of land that was donated to Pulaski County. Sweet says they are working on plans for what to do with the remaining land which is more than 100 acres.

“It’s going to need to be done in a variety of phases,” he said. “We’re we’re trying to parse all of that out, then of course, you’ve got to put the money money aside to be able to invest in those upgrades.”

Community input and other local partners are helping to shape the future of the land.

“We’re working with our community partners, our outdoor rec plan, our local elected leadership’s our parks and recreation department, institutions like Radford University to really develop that property and optimize and maximize it for the benefit of the community and our community assets,” Sweet said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children
The stagehands walked out on Saturday evening before festival organizers announced it was...
WDBJ7 Investigates: Blue Ridge Rock Festival canceled after nearly 200 stagehand workers strike
Blue Ridge Rock Festival responds to community outcry
Beautiful weather returns through the next 3 days.
No weather concerns for Thurs. & Fri.

Latest News

LewisGale Pulaski
LewisGale Pulaski’s housekeeping team rated cleanest HCA hospital
Dollywood's Harvest Festival
Dollywood's Harvest Festival
Helping Parents, Teens Understand the Dangers of Fentanyl
Helping Parents, Teens Understand the Dangers of Fentanyl
Berglund Center to Host Prepareathon Event This Weekend
Berglund Center to Host Prepareathon Event This Weekend