Roanoke’s Local Office on Aging to boost transportation access

The funds helped support the purchase of three new passenger vans serving the city of Roanoke,...
The funds helped support the purchase of three new passenger vans serving the city of Roanoke, Roanoke County, Craig County, and for the first time, Botetourt County.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you have an aging parent, you know how critical it is to get them transportation to and from medical appointments.

And now the Local Office on Aging has secured money to help purchase passenger vans for over 4,000 new rides.

According to Roanoke LOA President and CEO Ron Boyd, the LOA was recently granted $440,000 through the Virginia Senate Southwest & Southside Appropriations Bill. It is meant to support transportation services with a more environmentally sustainable model that will allow for expanded access to help seniors continue to live independently in Roanoke. The funds helped support the purchase of three new passenger vans serving the city of Roanoke, Roanoke County, Craig County, and for the first time, Botetourt County.

Ron Boyd, President and CEO of Roanoke’s LOA joined us Here@Home to explain more on how LOA’s team worked with local lawmakers to make this a grant a reality and expand services

