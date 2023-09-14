Ronde Barber to attend Roanoke high school’s homecoming game

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Cave Spring High School alum and Pro Football Hall of Famer is set to attend his alma mater’s homecoming game at Bogle Stadium.

According to Roanoke County Pubic Schools, Barber will be recognized during the pregame activities for his recent Hall of Fame induction. That will take place at the September 22 game against Blacksburg High School. Barber is a 1993 graduate of Cave Spring High School and twin brother to Tiki Barber.

According to the Hall of Fame, Baber has logged 241 regular-season games played, an NFL-record streak of 215 consecutive starts at cornerback (224 counting playoffs) and the distinction of being the only defensive back since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to start every game for 13 consecutive seasons.

“We are excited to welcome Ronde home,” said Haley Deeds, principal of Cave Spring High School. “Ronde is one of many Knights who have gone on to have a stellar career and we couldn’t be prouder of his accomplishments.”

Fans wishing to attend the game are encouraged to arrive early. The event will begin shortly after 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.