Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Henry County

Kevin Webster mugshot.
Kevin Webster mugshot.(Henry County Sheriff's Office.)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested on drug charges in Henry County Thursday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

30-year-old Kevin Webster Jr. was arrested on Crestview Road, according to authorities.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Merriman Road, in Fieldale, where they found fentanyl. Webster wasn’t at the home while authorities were searching the property. However, deputies found Webster the following day hiding inside an RV on Crestview Road in Bassett.

Webster was arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
  • Possession of ammunition for a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

Webster is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on a $4,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking operations in Henry County is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

