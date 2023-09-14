Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Youngkin signs budget that delivers tax rebates, reinstates sales tax holiday

The deal includes tax rebates and the return of the sales tax holiday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Surrounded by lawmakers, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the new budget deal on Thursday.

“This budget is the result of what we can accomplish when we put politics down and choose conservative commonsense solutions and make critical investments to ensure Virginia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said.

The budget includes:

  • The reinstatement of the state-wide sales tax holiday
  • Rebates of $200 for single filers and $400 for married couples filing jointly
  • An increase of the standard deduction to $8,500 for single filers and $17,000 for married filers.
  • An increase of the business interest deduction from 30 percent to 50 percent
  • $653.3 million in aid for K-12 education and schools divisions
  • $155.6 million in new spending for mental health services
  • $150 million for widening Interstate 64 between Richmond and Williamsburg
  • $6 million for economic development activities related to the Partnership for Petersburg

“Together, we are accelerating results and building a Virginia that competes to win and gives the next generation of parents, teachers, students, farmers, law enforcement, nurses and first responders the tools needed to ensure their success and prosperity in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children
The stagehands walked out on Saturday evening before festival organizers announced it was...
WDBJ7 Investigates: Blue Ridge Rock Festival canceled after nearly 200 stagehand workers strike
Blue Ridge Rock Festival responds to community outcry
Beautiful weather returns through the next 3 days.
No weather concerns for Thurs. & Fri.

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill...
Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month
FILE - Visitors mill around the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond, Va., Jan. 8, 2020.
Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of 9/11
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
MVP Arson Investigation
MVP Arson Investigation