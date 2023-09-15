Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

1 motorcyclist dead after Buchanan Co. crash

(ARC Images)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist has died after a Monday crash in Buchanan County on Route 652, approximately one mile east of Route 643.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 652 when it ran off the right side of the road before reaching a bridge.

The motorcycle was thrown down an embankment before striking another, and finally came to a stop in a creek below the bridge.

Virginia State Police say the motorcyclist has been identified as Gary D. Mullins, 71, of Grundy, Va.,

Mullins died at the scene after being thrown from his bike. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The health department did not cancel the festival
Virginia Department of Health finds “numerous sanitary violations” with Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Virginia International Raceway
VIR addresses Blue Ridge Rock Festival challenges, plans to host next year
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children
Mainly sunny today with highs in the 70s.
Lots of sun for Friday; rain arrives this weekend

Latest News

Police lights
75-year-old man killed in Highland County crash
Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion
Virginia Tech receives $50 million gift to expand health science research
Five vehicle I-81 crash
Five vehicle I-81 crash
Car crashes into house
Car crashes into house