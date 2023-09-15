1 motorcyclist dead after Buchanan Co. crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist has died after a Monday crash in Buchanan County on Route 652, approximately one mile east of Route 643.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 652 when it ran off the right side of the road before reaching a bridge.

The motorcycle was thrown down an embankment before striking another, and finally came to a stop in a creek below the bridge.

Virginia State Police say the motorcyclist has been identified as Gary D. Mullins, 71, of Grundy, Va.,

Mullins died at the scene after being thrown from his bike. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

