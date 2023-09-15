Birthdays
2023 SML Walk to end poverty on Saturday

The SML Walk hosts a fun fundraising day for a great cause.
The SML Walk hosts a fun fundraising day for a great cause.
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting the morning off with a nice scenic walk or run sounds like a start to a perfect day.

With an increasing number of families seeking food and financial assistance, The SML Walk hosts a fun fundraising day for a great cause on Saturday.

The SML Walk to End Poverty supports Lake Christians Ministries’ programs that help families struggling with poverty.

It features a 5K and 10K walk or run located in Smith Mountain Lake State Park. It starts at 10 a.m. with a free lunch, raffle, and team awards.

Click here to pre-register.

SML Walk To End Poverty
