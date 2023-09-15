2023 SML Walk to end poverty on Saturday

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting the morning off with a nice scenic walk or run sounds like a start to a perfect day.

With an increasing number of families seeking food and financial assistance, The SML Walk hosts a fun fundraising day for a great cause on Saturday.

The SML Walk to End Poverty supports Lake Christians Ministries’ programs that help families struggling with poverty.

It features a 5K and 10K walk or run located in Smith Mountain Lake State Park. It starts at 10 a.m. with a free lunch, raffle, and team awards.

