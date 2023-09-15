Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the valley with a variety of events

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.(ProtoplasmaKid / Wikipedia / (CC BY 4.0))
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month in the US. You can join the celebration by attending a variety of events.

Hispanic Heritage Month has been a big celebration in the U.S. for more than 40 years. It was first started by President Lyndon Johnson’s administration in 1968 as a one-week celebration. Then under President Ronald Reagan, it was extended into a month-long event. In 1988, it was officially enacted into law and the 30 days from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 was declared as National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The month is meant to honor and appreciate the history, culture, and diversity of the Latino community. People can celebrate this year at festivals, creative workshops, insightful discussions, and much more.

Latinas Network held a lunch with leaders Friday morning to kick off the festivities. Latinas Network Co-founder Kat Pascal says everyone in the community is invited to join the celebrations.

“September 15 through October 15 we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and that means we all of the contributions that Latinos and Hispanics bring to the United States,” said Pascal. “For us in particular showcase and highlight (and) amplify the voices of our community members who happen to have this cultural background.”

There are two more events you can join Friday to celebrate:

Latinas Network - Hispanic Heritage Month Opening Fiesta Celebration 2023

From 6 - 8 pm. Located at Delicias Boricuas VA, 16 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24012, USA

The Spot on Kirk - ¡Tumbao! & Cinémathèque

¡Tumbao! & Cinémathèque is joining forces to bring an unforgettable show and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at The Spot on Kirk!

From 8 to 11 pm located at Spot on Kirk, 22 Kirk Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24011, USA

Our very own Patsy Montesinos will MC two events this month. The Local Colors Hispanic Heritage Month Festival and Floyd CARE - National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.

For a calendar containing the list of events happening in the valley this month, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The health department did not cancel the festival
Virginia Department of Health finds “numerous sanitary violations” with Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children
Virginia International Raceway
VIR addresses Blue Ridge Rock Festival challenges, plans to host next year
Mainly sunny today with highs in the 70s.
Lots of sun for Friday; rain arrives this weekend

Latest News

Mainly sunny today with highs in the 70s.
Lots of sun for Friday; rain arrives this weekend
Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.
45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes
Roanoke's Downtown Ambassador program is beginning to make a difference.
Downtown Roanoke celebrates one year milestone of ambassador program
The SML Walk hosts a fun fundraising day for a great cause.
2023 SML Walk to end poverty on Saturday