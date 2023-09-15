Birthdays
Deputies investigating after man’s body found in Henry County

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sherif’s Office is investigating a body found in Ridgeway Thursday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Wayne Davis, just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, someone called 9-1-1 to report possible human remains near the intersection of Horsepasture Price Road and Wagon Trail Road.

Deputies responded to the area and found the body of a man later identified as Raymond Alley Jr., 28, of Boones Mill.

As of Thursday evening, the sheriff reported there appeared to be no signs of foul play. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

