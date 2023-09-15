Downtown Roanoke celebrates one year milestone of ambassador program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Downtown Ambassador Program.

The program was launched to improve the Downtown Roanoke experience, according to the organization.

The city provided numbers highlighting what the program has accomplished in the past year:

Clean Activities:

98 power washing projects completed

101 backpack blower and billy goat hours completed

736 biohazard clean ups

749 block faces weeded

1,320 handbills, stickers, and graffiti items removed

1,898 small bulk trash items removed

2,212 bags of litter collected

1,745 small clean up jobs completed

5,720 scooters relocated

Hospitality Activities

1,215 hospitality assists, directions, and escorts provided

Outreach Activities

675 outreach referrals

2,768 outreach contacts

500 business contacts

998 safety checks

The team has also worked on special projects such as painting downtown fixtures, mulching, and event support.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.