Fries man convicted for shooting at deputies

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County man will face jail time after being convicted of charges that including shooting at law enforcement officers.

According to the Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Brandon Alan Goad has been convicted of two counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Shooting at an Occupied Law Enforcement Vehicle and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

During a hearing on Thursday, September 14, Goad pleaded guilty to these charges and was sentenced to 36 years in prison. After serving 13 years, the remaining 23 years will be suspended and Goad will have five years of supervised probation.

The charges stem from an incident almost two years ago, on August 13, 2021, when Goad became a suspect in a domestic assault at a business in Fries located in Carroll County. A “Be on the Lookout” call was issued for officers in the area.

According to prosecutors, Deputy Steven Greer with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle matching the description of the one associated with Goad. Greer began to pursue the vehicle, which Goad drove to a home on Spring Valley Road in Grayson County.

When the deputy arrived at the home and tried to get our of his vehicle, Goad fired one round from an assault style rifle at the deputy. Shortly after that, officials say Goad returned to his vehicle to leave.

Sergeant Bradley Hoffman with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office arrived and saw Goad as he tried to leave. Officials say Goad brandished his rifle again and Hoffman returned fire.

Goad was found about 10 minutes later after wrecking his vehicle in front of a home on Providence Road. A special agent with Virginia State Police conducted the investigation. Officials say much of the encounter with Goad was captured on a video from a home security system.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Boyles issued the following statement Friday:

“We were extremely lucky that the events of August 13, 2021 did not result in a fatality or serious injury of Deputy Steven Greer, Sergeant Bradley Hoffman, or any other party. Those officers went to work that night, as they do every shift, knowing what risks come with their jobs, but the events of that night are something that both officers will have to live with for quite some time. Greer and Hoffman were exemplary officers that night in the face of a potentially perilous situation. Special Agent B.R. Edwards with the Virginia State Police conducted an outstanding and thorough investigation, which helped make the prosecution of these cases a success. We are pleased with the outcome, and we pray that all of our men and women in Law Enforcement can be spared from situations like this moving forward.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.