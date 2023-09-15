Birthdays
Henry County and Martinsville to revamp courts for tennis and pickleball players

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY/MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pickleball players will soon have more options to enjoy the game.

The Harvest Foundation awarded $25,000 grants to both the city of Martinsville and Henry County for them to renovate existing courts in the community.

In Henry County, four tennis courts at Jaycee Park will receive repairs for cracks, new paint lines, and equipment for pickleball.

Two tennis courts at Martinsville High School and the Spruce Street courts will get the same care.

“Pickleball is a growing sport,” said Sandy Strayer, Program Officer for the Harvest Foundation. “The Harvest Foundation also focuses on the health and the well being of our citizens. This is a great activity for all ages to get out and get moving. So, at these courts, we expect community engagement as well as physical activity.”

They will begin sprucing up the courts within the next couple of months.

