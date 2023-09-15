Birthdays
Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular Roanoke tradition, more than 30 years in the making, returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday.

The 33rd Henry Street Heritage Festival is a celebration of Roanoke’s African American history and culture.

It’s also the major fundraiser for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

Kianna Price Marshall is a member of the Henry Street Heritage Festival Planning Committee.

“We have people that come in from North Carolina, from Lynchburg, Danville,” Marshall told WDBJ7. “We often hear that families plan their family reunions to come down to this festival from out of town. So it’s wonderful to know that people year after year want to be a part of this exciting time.”

The event is free from 12 to 5 p.m. with vendors, music and other activities along Jefferson Street and Franklin Road.

Tickets are required for the evening concert in the Elmwood Park Amphitheater, featuring the group En Vogue.

