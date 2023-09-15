Birthdays
Junior Cotillion offers etiquette tips to set students up for success

National League of Junior Cotillions Roanoke Valley Chapter
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students are back in school, and on top of the lessons happening in the classroom, National League of Junior Cotillions of the Roanoke Valley is offering etiquette classes.

Jessica Hilbish is the Director of the Roanoke Valley chapter. She joined Here @ Home to offer simple ways parents can teach their kids how to be more respectful.

These tips can set students up for success and the Junior Cotillion will be offering more classes this fall for students in fifth through eighth grade. Those classes will be held on Sundays starting Oct. 1.

Families have until September 30, to sign-up.

