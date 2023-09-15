Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Man is charged with threatening UAW President Shawn Fain on the eve of its strike against automakers

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain stands with UAW members striking at Ford's Michigan...
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain stands with UAW members striking at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., early Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man has been charged with sending threatening text messages to United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on the eve of the union’s strike against Detroit’s three automakers, a prosecutor said Friday.

Zachary David White, 31, of Davison Township, near Flint, is charged with false report or threat of terrorism and false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

A report from Genesee County Sheriff’s Office investigators said White sent a series of threatening text messages to Fain’s cellphone at approximately 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Leyton said.

No other details about the threats were released.

“I am not going to second guess Mr. White’s intentions nor am I going to view his messages as idle threats,” Leyton said. “Such tactics, no matter the reason, are uncalled for, inappropriate, dangerous and against the law.”

It wasn’t clear whether White had an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him. It also wasn’t clear whether the threats are connected to the strike that began Thursday night.

An email message seeking comment on the threats was sent to the UAW.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The health department did not cancel the festival
Virginia Department of Health finds “numerous sanitary violations” with Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Virginia International Raceway
VIR addresses Blue Ridge Rock Festival challenges, plans to host next year
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies search for missing Franklin County mom, three children
Mainly sunny today with highs in the 70s.
Lots of sun for Friday; rain arrives this weekend

Latest News

Weekend will be 50/50 as showers come through by Sunday.
Dry start to the weekend; much-needed rain arrives soon
Full Forecast: Tracking widespread rain by Sunday
Hispanic Heritage Day
Hispanic Heritage Day
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at ‘Beetlejuice’ show before she was ejected
Overdose rates in Virginia
Virginia Department of Health study shows concerning health statistics for Martinsville